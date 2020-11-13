Sofia Jamora Shows Off Major Cleavage In A Tiny Bikini Top

Sofia Jamora showcased her enviable assets in her latest Instagram post, which she shared with her 2.8 million followers on Thursday, November 12. The American model wore a skimpy bikini top that showed off a generous amount of skin.

In the snapshot, Sofia rocked a tiny printed bikini top. It had an orange base with various black prints all-over — which made it look like an animal-print. The garment boasted a plunging neckline that displayed a great deal of her décolletage. The thin straps that went over her shoulders provided support for her voluptuous chest. Notably, a glimpse of her sideboob was also able to be seen from certain angles. Although the triangle-style cups barely covered the entirety of her bust, her nipples were obscured from view.

Although not very visible in the shot, she sported the matching pair of bottoms. The straps that were tied on the side of her hip looked similar to that of the top. It was seen at a certain angle in the snap.

The influencer was at the famous Joshua Tree in California, according to the geotag. From what was visible, the babe was in a place that looked like a resort. She posed near a glass window with her body slightly angled to the side. Her arms stayed on the sides, as she looked straight into the camera with an intense gaze that appeared sultry to many of her viewers.

The indirect sunlight made her flawless skin appear radiant. The reflection behind her showed a hint of the place with mountains and lush greenery.

Sofia styled her blond hair into loose waves. She did a center part, which made her highlights look striking, and let the strands cascade over her shoulder and back.

Instead of using words, Sofia dropped a cactus emoji. She also shared that her bathing suit came from Kulani Kinis by tagging the brand in the picture. She also gave credit to her makeup artist, Melissa Hurkman.

Even though the snap has been live less than a day, the new share has already received a ton of attention from her avid fans. As of this writing, the photo has accrued more than 133,000 likes. It also received over 390 comments from her fans all over the globe. In the comments section, countless admirers gushed over her tantalizing assets, while several followers praised her beauty. Others seemed to be struggling with words and instead chose to express their admiration with a trail of emoji.

“So gorgeous!” gushed a fan, adding a flame emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look spectacular! The bikini suits you,” added another follower.

“Oh, wow! I love that place. Enjoy your stay!” a third admirer wrote.