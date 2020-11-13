Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Sizzles In High-Waist Panties That Showcase Her Fit Legs & Abs

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her sculpted physique on full display in her latest Instagram update. In the pic, she was shot wearing a skintight top and a pair of small panties that flaunted her toned legs and rock-hard abs as she posed for a selfie.

The Irish stunner has been keeping up with her fitness routine with home workouts during lockdown, and in this snap she showed off her incredible gains. She took the selfie at home in her living room as she stood on gray-colored flooring. A TV, fireplace, and mirror were visible in the background.

O’Mahony was photographed from the ankles up as she turned her lower-torso to the side to help accentuate her curves. The popular YouTuber kept her left leg straight and put her right leg forward while jutting out her hip. She held the phone up with her right hand, which partially obscured her beautiful face, and raised her other hand up. her long dark hair was parted to the side and it flowed down her back as she flashed a smile.

The 22-year-old rocked a matching baby blue ensemble that embellished her athletic figure. She sported a formfitting cropped shirt that wrapped tightly around her chest to highlight her assets. O’Mahony wore a pair of high-waist underwear from Puma that had yellow trim, and a thick waistband with the brand’s name written in white. Her tanned skin stood out against the light backdrop, and viewers were treated to an eyeful of her chiseled midsection along with her toned legs, and a hint of her defined derriere.

For the caption, the social media influencer joked that she was “flexing” to cope with quarantine, and she asked her followers to chime-in with how they were doing during lockdown. She added flex and cry-laughing emoji to the caption, and tagged her coaching account in the pic before uploading it on Thursday.

Many of O’Mahony’s 703,000 Instagram followers noticed the stunning snap, and more than 14,700 found their way to the like button in just over 12 hours after it was posted. She amassed just over 100 comments in that time, as her replies were flooded with heart-eye emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments, and several expressed their envy for the model’s physique.

“Wowwww! This body!!” one follower commented.

“Just goals,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Incredible girl,” one admirer responded.

“Fireeeeee,” a fan wrote while adding fire and heart-eye emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, earlier in the month O’Mahony flaunted her curves and cleavage in a revealing green lingerie set while she posed in the doorway of her bedroom.