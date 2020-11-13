NBA Rumors: Celtics Should Consider Trading Jaylen Brown For Karl-Anthony Towns, Per ‘Fansided’

When the NBA lifts the moratorium for trades, the Boston Celtics are expected to immediately find ways to fill the huge hole in their frontcourt. The Celtics may have established an impressive performance from the regular season up to the second round of the 2020 Playoffs despite not having a starting-caliber center on their roster but in the Eastern Conference Finals matchup against Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat, their major frontcourt weakness was exposed. If they are serious about fully dominating the Eastern Conference and winning the NBA championship title next season, they should strongly consider adding a quality center this fall.

One of the dream trade targets for the Celtics is Karl-Anthony Towns of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Timberwolves haven’t shown any indication that they will consider moving KAT this fall but if they decide to make him available on the trading block, Mark Nilon of Fansided’s Hardwood Houdini believes that the Celtics shouldn’t think twice before offering a package centered on franchise cornerstone Jaylen Brown.

“Considering their evident need for an upgrade at the pivot, should the Boston Celtics ship off Jaylen Brown it would likely be for a top-tier center. Towns is exactly that. A 2x All-Star, an All-NBA selection, and a dominant rebounder & scorer, having the young big man being a part of a lineup consisting of Jayson Tatum and Kemba Walker would easily help formulate the best big-3 in the entire NBA, let alone the Eastern Conference and, most likely, would better position themselves for their first Finals appearance in over a decade.”

Andy Lyons / Getty Images

Trading Brown would undeniably be a tough decision for the Celtics, but it would definitely be worth it if it means acquiring a big man of Towns’ caliber. The successful acquisition of Towns would tremendously boost the Celtics’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option under the basket, an incredible rebounder, facilitator, floor-spacer, and a quality rim protector. Last season, he averaged 26.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Aside from helping the Celtics solve their major frontcourt problem, what makes Towns a more intriguing fit in Boston is that he perfectly fits the timeline of the face of the franchise, Jayson Tatum. If they mesh well and find the perfect chemistry, the duo of Towns and Tatum would make the Celtics the team to beat in the Eastern Conference for a long period of time.