Holly Sonders Shows Major Cleavage In Low-Cut Bustier For Latest Steamy Update

Holly Sonders delighted fans with an eyeful of her killer curves in a scintillating photo for her latest Instagram update. In the snap, she was hot wearing a low-cut bustier that flaunted her ample assets as she struck a sultry pose.

The 33-year-old had uploaded a barrage of alluring images this week, and she continued the trend with this jaw-dropping pic. Sonders was photographed getting ready in a bathroom as she sat close to the mirror of a vanity. Similar to other recent posts, she tagged her location as Las Vegas, Nevada.

The former Fox Sports host was captured over her right shoulder and her reflection was caught in the lens for the black and white snap. Sonders sat with her legs apart and she tilted her head. Her long auburn-colored hair was worn wavy and parted to the side as it cascaded over her shoulders. One hand was raised with a large brush while the other was lifted to touch her loose curls. The fitness model’s gorgeous face was partially covered as she flashed a smoldering glare.

Sonders sported a revealing ensemble that gave viewers plenty of eye-candy. She sported a dark strapless bustier that was cropped and had a zipper running up the front. The Michigan State University product left the piece partially unzipped which helped to accentuate her cleavage. Sonders had on a pair of jeans that hugged tightly onto her legs, and also appeared to be unzipped. The ensemble, coupled with the sensual pose, offered a glimpse of her curvy figure and hinted at her sculpted stomach.

For the caption, the television personality included a quote where she joked about being a girlfriend who overtook a bathroom. She tagged the shoot’s photographer before uploading the photo on Thursday night.

Many of Sonders’ 482,000 Instagram followers took notice of the post, and more than 4,500 of them showed their approval by hitting the like button in just over five hours after it went live. She received 150 comments in that time, as her replies were peppered with heart emoji. Fans left compliments in the comments section, and several responded to Sonders’ caption.

“Get a two sink bathroom. One for her and the other for her,” influencer Joel Freeman replied.

“Take all the space you want boo!!!!!” one admirer wrote.

“Fun fact I’m very organized…everything in my house is,” a follower commented while adding heart-eye emoji.

“If u were my [girlfriend] you could have all the space you desire,” another added.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Sonders showcased her curves earlier in the week as she hit a golf ball in a tight-fitting dress.