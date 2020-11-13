NBA Rumors: Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Would Send Paul George To Warriors

As the 2020 offseason goes deeper, several crazy trade ideas continue to surface on the web. These include the three-team blockbuster deal that would send Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George to the Golden State Warriors this offseason. In the proposed trade scenario by NBA Analysis Network, the Warriors would get George, the Clippers would receive Chris Paul, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, and a 2022 first-rounder, and the Thunder would acquire Andrew Wiggins, Kevon Looney, a 2021 first-round selection, and a 2020 second-rounder.

This would undeniably be a dream trade for the Warriors as it would fulfill their dream of turning Wiggins’ massive salary and their lottery pick in the upcoming draft into the fourth star that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green carry the team next season. Though he has gone through plenty of ups and downs last season, George would be an incredible addition to Golden State.

George may not be as good as Kevin Durant but compared to Wiggins, he’s more capable of filling the huge hole KD left on the Warriors’ wing. The arrival of PG in Golden State would boost the Warriors’ performance on both ends of the floor, giving them a very reliable scoring option, rebounder, floor-spacer, and lockdown defender. Last season, he averaged 21.5 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Michael Reaves / Getty Images

Being traded to a team with three All-Stars won’t be an easy transition for George and would likely force him to make certain adjustments with his game. However, if he manages to make himself fit alongside Curry, Thompson, and Green, George would have a legitimate chance of capturing his first championship ring in the 2020-21 NBA season.

If the proposed scenario becomes a reality, it wouldn’t only be beneficial for the Warriors, but also for the Clippers and the Thunder. Bringing the Point God back to Los Angeles would enable the Clippers to immediately address their need for a starting-caliber point guard. The Clippers could use the No. 2 pick and the 2020 first-rounder to add young and promising talents to their roster, or they could include them in a separate deal to give Kawhi Leonard more veteran help next season.

Meanwhile, for the Thunder, the suggested trade would allow them to turn the aging CP3 and his lucrative contract into assets that would help them speed up the rebuilding process. Aside from the two future draft selections, they would be acquiring two promising players in Wiggins and Looney who perfectly fit the timeline of franchise cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.