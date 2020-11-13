Tahlia Skaines Looks Radiant In A Chic Boho Bikini While Posing In The Sand

Instagram model Tahlia Skaines is sharing more pics from her sun-kissed Whitsundays vacation, and followers are thrilled to see her rocking fabulous swimwear while hanging out at the beach. The Aussie beauty stunned her audience with a chic boho look in her November 13 update, which saw her looking radiant in a floral three-piece bikini from PrettyLittleThing.

Tahlia’s swimsuit was a subtle beige color decorated with a myriad of white daisies. The palette beautifully complemented the model’s bronzed tan and platinum-blond tresses, accentuating her all-over glow. The set included a halterneck top featuring triangular, ruched cups that were spaced wide apart, exposing her cleavage. A minuscule sarong wrapped around her waist, tying on the side and flashing her skimpy bottoms.

The bikini boasted an incredible high cut that showed off Tahlia’s chiseled pins, teasing a glimpse of her curvy hip from underneath the sarong. Its low-rise waistline dipped dangerously low in the front and would have bared her tummy but for the wrap skirt. Her tight abs were on display, as were her busty assets. Thin, spaghetti straps framed her décolletage, tying behind her neck with a large, loopy bow draping over her shoulders.

Tahlia added a few accessories to finish off the look. She wore chunky hoop earrings, pulling up her hair into a messy hairstyle to allow the jewelry to be seen. A beaded bracelet sparkled on her wrist and an entire collection of boho rings adorned her fingers.

The blond bombshell posed in the sand, flashing a beaming smile as she soaked up the sun. Snapped right on the shore line, she sat on her hip with her legs folded to the side, leaning on one hand as she prompted up her torso. She raised her other hand to the temple, tilting her head and closing her eyes to shield them from the glaring rays. Sunlight illuminated her toned body, casting a natural spotlight on her thighs, chest, and face. Seawater splashed over her knee, tricking down her thigh.

According to the geotag, the photo was taken at Whitehaven Beach. The snap captured a breathtaking seascape, showing turquoise water bordered by verdant hills and a bright, blue sky hanging overhead. Tahlia made her caption all about the cheerful vacation atmosphere, which she illustrated with an in-love-face emoji.

The upload received a lot of love from Tahlia’s followers and fellow models, who complimented her beauty in the comments section on the post.

“I LOVE THIS,” Allie Auton wrote in all caps.

“wow wow beauty,” chimed in Natasha Galkina, leaving a trail of blue hearts.

“My stunning girl,” commented a third Instagrammer, who added a string of lovestruck emoji.

“Love your smile!!! You’re awesome and you always look so amazing,” said a fourth fan.