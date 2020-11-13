WWE News: The Undertaker Reveals The Truth About Superstars Being Punished In Wrestlers’ Court

In a recent interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker opened up about the infamous Wrestlers’ Court, WWE’s locker room system that’s dedicated to disciplining performers who step out of line.

According to the legend, most incidents were lighthearted and could be settled with the wrongdoers buying everyone a case of beer. However, he also talked about how some infractions sometimes led to more severe punishments.

“Sometimes that message was, ‘Look, everyone’s kind of taking notice. You’re doing this. It’s not out of hand yet, but you really need to check yourself before it becomes an issue.’ And then there’s been other times where things have moved on a little bit further along and it’s, like, OK, you kind of need to be made an example of. And it’s bad because you get put in front of your peers and you really don’t have much of a choice other than to sit there and take it.”

The Undertaker went on to say that the goal was to make superstars change their bad habits and move on from there. However, he also noted that it led to some performers having a chip on their shoulder and failing to see the error of their ways.

According to “The Deadman,” some people felt that they could get away with certain things, which isn’t how things work in WWE. The Undertaker was the appointed judge of the court during his most active years in the company as well.

The legend stated that while most cases could be solved with beer or Jack Daniels, they didn’t always determine the verdict. However, he revealed that he always accepted the alcohol, regardless of the outcome of the case at the time.

One of the more lighthearted tales from WWE’s self-policing system involved Edge and Christian on trial. The legendary tag team were accused of sucking up to one of the company’s lead writers, which infuriated the locker room.

As recalled by Pro Wrestling Stories, the duo defended themselves by making a fake book called Edge and Christian: How To Kiss A**, Our Road To The Top, which resulted in the backstage area bursting into a fit of laughter.

The duo also appeased The Undertaker by catering to his love of boxing and Harley Davidson motorcycles when it came to gifts to bribe him with. The drama was subsequently put to rest.

