Sofia Vergara Sizzles In See-Through Black Soaking Wet Bikini

Sofia Vergara treated her 20.5 million Instagram followers to a sexy shot of herself to mark Throwback Thursday on social media.

In the picture, Sofia stood in front of a background with multiple blue shades, and a shower of water poured over her, running in rivulets down her fit body. She wore a see-through black string bikini top that consisted of two sheer triangles of fabric with three black and white daisies that protected her modesty. Tiny strings wrapped around her ribcage and her neck. The top showcased her voluptuous rounded breasts, revealing a hint of cleavage. She paired it with matching bottoms with the same applique in the middle and tied over each hip in bows. The bottom half of the two-piece had some sheer fabric with opaque material in the middle. The swimsuit showcased Sofia’s flat tummy and slender waist.

She posed with her hands above her voluptuous chest, working her angles slightly leaning to one side. The actress’s long brunette locks slicked back from her face and hung damply down her back. She held her full lips open, revealing her straight white teeth.

Sofia indicated that the shot was from the 1990s somewhere in Miami. The hot photo received a lot of love, with at least 172,300 Instagram users hitting the “like” button. At least 755 of them also took the time to leave an uplifting comment with many flames appearing throughout the replies section, indicating that viewers thought she looked hot in the picture.

“Hey, Sofi, Could you wish me a happy birthday? This would be the best gift of all. I love you so much. You look amazing,” replied one follower, who added a blushing smiley and a red heart.

“What a perfectly built body! You are such a queen, especially in the glory days. Like a fine wine, you get even better with age,” a second devotee gushed, including roses, hearts, and toasting glasses.

“You’re still so beautiful even with smaller curves than the ones you have today!!! What year in the 90s was this photo taken,” a third fan wondered, adding several red heart-eye smilies.

“Sofia, you’re still so hot, even hotter now than you were in your younger years. You’re so pretty and wet in this,” a fourth Instagram user declared, using flames and clapping hand emoji.

Sofia shares a variety of photos, videos, throwbacks, and interesting content on her social media, keeping her fans engaged.