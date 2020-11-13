WWE News: The Undertaker Discusses Career Plans Now That He’s Officially Retired From In-Ring Competition

In a recent interview with The Wrap, The Undertaker discussed what his plans are now that he’s retired from in-ring competition.

According to the legendary superstar, he’s interested in becoming a coach at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and helping future talents become top performers.

The Undertaker stated that he and Triple H have had “many conversations” about him taking the job. “The Deadman” also explained that he really enjoys the coaching aspect of the business and explained what he could bring to the table.

“I think I have a lot to offer. The product is changing and evolving, but I think there’s a lot of what I bring to the table that is still applicable to the product and these guys need to hear it and see it from somebody who has made it work. So we’ll see what happens there.”

As documented by Ringside News, The Undertaker has coached with younger talent in the past. He mentored Braun Strowman, Damian Priest and others. The legend reportedly has an interest in imparting his knowledge on to big guys as he can relate to them, given his own size and physical prowess.

The Undertaker was also shown in the Performance Center during The Last Ride docuseries. In the series, he opened up about how he likes to visit the grounds when he has the chance to and share his 30 years worth of knowledge with the wrestlers.

However, while The Undertaker is keen to work in the Performance Center, he’s still trying to figure out how to make it feasible. The superstar currently lives in Texas, which is some distance away. This factor, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, could make traveling to Florida an issue for him.

The Undertaker revealed that he’d have to come and go, though he stated that he and Triple H are trying to figure out how to make it happen all the same. One thing he doesn’t plan on doing, however, is stepping back into the ring.

During the conversation with The Wrap, The Undertaker revealed that he’s officially retired as of this writing. However, he also said that he’s been around Vince McMahon long enough to understand that anything is possible in the world of sports entertainment.

“I’m going with it, but I work for a man by the name of Vince McMahon, whose motto is ‘Never say never.’ And I’ll kind of leave that there. In my eyes, yeah, I am officially retired.”

Fans will see The Undertaker on television soon, though, as he will be at this year’s Survivor Series pay-per-view to celebrate this iconic career.