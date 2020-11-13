WWE’s Charlotte Flair Flaunts Sideboob & Shows Off Glamorous Pink Dress In Latest Selfie

WWE superstar Charlotte Flair delighted her 1.8 million Twitter fans on Thursday night with an upload of her showing off her dress and nail polish.

In the picture, the blond bombshell was in a room that contained a gray-colored couch and some white drapes. However, the popular WWE superstar’s presence contrasted the simplicity of her surroundings, as she sported a very bright and glamorous attire.

Flair wore a bright pink dress with sleeves down to her elbows. The dress was slightly parted at the chest area, showing a hint of sideboob and a silver necklace around her neck.

The outfit was topped off with a pair of square-shaped gold earrings that boasted silver diamond studs.

The wrestler’s right arm lay across her head as she showed off her long nails, which were highlighted with a red polish. In the accompanying caption, Flair revealed that she was delighted with how her nails turned out.

Flair’s long blond locks mostly hung down the right side of her body, below her shoulder toward her chest. She stared into the camera, giving off a mysterious aura, as she posed for the selfie.

While Flair was excited at how her nails turned out, her adoring fans were pleased with her appearance in general. As soon as the snap hit social media, several followers took to the comments section to praise “The Queen.”

I really just like my nail color pic.twitter.com/S9MmhCi0mB — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 13, 2020

“You can just tell how happy you are, you have been glowing,” gushed one tweeter.

“You look absolutely stunning! That color really suits you,” wrote a second Twitter user.

“They are red. Raw return confirmed,” joked a third tweeter.

The last tweet was a reference to Flair’s impending return to Monday Night Raw. The 12-time Women’s Champion has been out of action in recent months while to recover from surgery. However, she recently hinted that her long-awaited comeback could be imminent.

One of Flair’s recent posts suggested that she wants to work her with boyfriend Andrade upon her return. That might go down a treat with her fans, as the couple lit up social media recently when they dressed up as Catwoman and Batman to recreate a hot film scene.

A few Twitter users stated that they can’t wait to see Flair back in the squared circle, though most of the comments noted that she’s just as captivating outside of the ring. As of this writing, the selfie has gained thousands of likes and hundreds of retweets.