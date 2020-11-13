Dolly Castro Flaunts Her Derriere In Fuzzy Tight Pants

Dolly Castro was a full bombshell on Thursday, November 12, when she treated her 6.2 million Instagram followers to a hot new post. The Nicaraguan model and fitness aficionado took to the social media app to share a couple of snapshots that saw her rocking a comfy set that clung to her body, highlighting her hourglass figure.

The photos showed Castro striking powerful poses outside while standing in front of a white door. According to the geotag, she was in Orange County, California.

Castro was dressed in a nude set made of a fuzzy fabric that contrasted with her caramel complexion. She had on a pair of skintight pants that hugged her curves, outlining her enviable derriere. Its waistband rose up above her navel, highlighting her slender midriff. She paired it with a matching crop top, with large armholes that showcased her toned upper arms. She revealed that her outfit was from Pretty Little Thing.

Castro had her dark brown hair parted in the middle and styled in perfectly straight strands that fell over her shoulders. She accessorized her look with a couple of gold bracelets, rings and earrings.

In the caption, Castro wished her followers a good morning and noted that it was pretty chilly in California. She also asked her followers to share what the weather was like where they were.

The post has garnered more than 38,500 likes and upwards of 650 comments in half a day. Her fans used the occasion to share their admiration for Castro, praising her physique, stylish and aesthetics, while also responding to her question.

“That fit on you [two starry eyes emoji] WOW! It’s still warm and sunny where I’m at,” replied one of her fans.

“That outfit looks so soft,” said another user, and Castro responded that it “was like clouds.”

“You’re so gorgeous [exasperated emoji] [fire[ [hands raised] [purple heart] I love you so much you’re my inspiration,” chimed in a third follower.

“Sucky here in Western New York, grey, rainy and getting colder every day now! But looking at you helps, lol,” a fourth fan added.

Castro isn’t one to shy away from the lenses. As a fitness personality, she is well known for her Instagram posts that showcase her enviable body. She shared another such image earlier this week, which captured her in a mauve-colored bodysuit made from a similar fuzzy fabric. Once again, her outfit was from Pretty Little Thing. It featured short hemlines and a skintight cut that clung to her derriere. It also had a low neckline that exposed her busty cleavage.