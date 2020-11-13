Natasha Oakley Smolders In Gold Crop Top And Shorts In New Selfies

Natasha Oakley served a killer look on Thursday, November 12, when she shared a couple of stunning snapshots with her 2.2 million Instagram followers. The Australian model took to the social media app to post photos of herself rocking a stylish outfit that flaunted her amazing midriff, and her fans were quick to react.

The two-picture slideshow featured Oakley in a bathroom as she posed in front of a mirror, holding her iPhone next to her face to capture the selfies. She placed her free hand on the sink in front of her, leaning slightly forward into the camera. She looked at the screen in both shots, slightly puckering her lips. She propped one leg out to the side, kicking her hips in the opposite direction.

Oakley smoldered in a gold ensemble that made her golden complexion stand out. It included a bandeau top featuring a straight-cut design that clung to her chest. On her lower back, she had on a pair of matching shorts with a thick waistband that sat above her navel, clinging to her slender midriff.

Oakley had her blond hair parted in the middle and styled in wavy strands that hung down her back.

In the caption, Oakley stated that she dressed up to go to a restaurant, even though she was dreaming of going back home and get in her robe, adding the hashtag “robe life” after the words.

Oakley’s fans seemed to enjoy the post. Within eight hours, it has garnered more than 8,400 likes and over 65 comments. They flocked to the comments section to interact with her caption and also to praise Oakley’s beauty and style.

“[O]nly her [heart-eyes emoji] id wear this and have rolls of tummy everywhere as soon as I sat down,” one of her fans raved.

“Why not order in and stay in the robe?” asked another user.

“Cute is not the first word that comes to mind,” a third admirer chimed in, including a smiley emoji.

“So hot gonna burn the bathroom down T,” added a fourth follower.

Oakley shares a mix of content to her Instagram feed, alternating between swimsuit posts to more glamorous ones. Earlier this week, she posted a three-part slideshow in which she rocked a nude dress that showed off her killer legs, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. The garment featured a plunging neckline that dipped to her sternum, flaunting plenty of cleavage. It was super short, leaving her legs on display. She completed her look with a matching stylish purse.