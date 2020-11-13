WWE Rumors: Seth Rollins Reportedly Set To Take Time Off

According to Ringside News, Seth Rollins is reportedly set to take a leave of absence from WWE television. The Friday Night SmackDown superstar plans to be at home for the birth of his child.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, Rollins and his fiance, Becky Lynch, are expected to welcome their first baby into the world in the coming weeks. Lynch announced the pregnancy back in May, and she took to social media recently to show off her bump.

As the Ringside News article highlighted, Rollins’ hiatus has reportedly been planned since August. At the time, a source told the outlet that nothing was written in stone, though officials were supposedly supportive of the idea.

Rollins’ upcoming schedule is currently unclear, but his planned hiatus will presumably start after Survivor Series.

The former World Champion will represent Team SmackDown at the upcoming cross-brand pay-per-view, which is set to take place this month.

With Lynch set to give birth shortly after the show, the pay-per-view also seems like the perfect opportunity to write Rollins off of television.

However, as noted by WrestlingNews.co, “The Messiah” might stick around until the end of December in order to bring his current rivalries to a satisfying conclusion.

“The Messiah” is currently feuding with Rey Mysterio and his family on the blue brand’s weekly show, so fans can expect that storyline to wrap up soon.

This development will be welcomed by Mysterio, who recently stated that he’s looking forward to moving onto a fresh program. Rollins and the legendary luchador have been feuding for the majority of 2020.

Rollins former disciple Buddy Murphy is also involved in the storyline. While they parted ways recently, Murphy came to his old mentor’s defense last week. It is believed that he’s manipulating Rollins, which could lead to a match between them at TLC.

As the Ringside News article highlighted, Rollins has barely taken time off from WWE in the past. With the exception of needing breaks due to injuries, he’s been a constant presence on the company’s television shows.

The main eventer also kept working through the pandemic when other superstars chose to stay at home with their partners and families. Many fans and pundits expected Rollins to do the same, but he persevered.

The hiatus is the perfect opportunity for the performer to recharge his batteries. With Roman Reigns currently dominating the World Championship scene on blue brand at the moment, the main event is currently occupied as well.