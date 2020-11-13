Miranda Lambert Looks Radiant In Pink Dress As She Shares Backstage Glimpses From The CMA Awards

Miranda Lambert is giving fans some exclusive glimpses of her big night and her elegant pink dress, taking to Instagram to show what went on backstage at the 2020 CMA Awards.

The singer posted a series of shots from the awards ceremony, including a snap where she posed on the red carpet outside the Music City Center in Nashville, Tennessee, with husband Brendan McLoughlin. Lambert wore a formfitting pink dress and had her blond hair parted down the middle and flowing over her shoulders in loose waves — a look that earned her plenty of accolades for her fashion.

Lambert gave a shoutout to the team that helped pull together her show-stopping look, tagging them after the word “glam” at the end of the caption.

The images shared on Instagram included some backstage shots, showing the precautions that she and others took to stay safe and socially distanced. As Lambert explained in the caption, she had to take a COVID-19 test before taking part in the ceremony, telling her fans it came back negative.

As Fox News noted, it was a big night for Lambert as she was nominated for a total of seven CMAs, including Entertainer of the Year. The outlet was also one of many to give her high marks for her fashion at the show, noting that the curve-hugging dress “fell perfectly to her shins.”

The post earned some interest from Lambert’s 4.1 million followers, racking up more than 130,000 likes and attracting plenty of congratulations for her nominations. She took home the award for Musc Video of the Year for “Bluebird,” making this the first time she won at the CMAs since 2017.

Despite the win, some fans offered consolation for her losing out on the show’s biggest award.

“MY entertainer of the year EVERY year,” one wrote.

“I was hoping you would take home at least 2 last night but I know entertainer of the year is in your future! You rock in a hard way girl!” another added, ending the comment with a heart emoji.

As The Inquisitr reported, it has been a big week for the country music singer. Just a few days before she graced the red carpet, Lambert had a decidedly more low-key celebration as she turned 37. She took to Instagram to share some glimpses of the festivities, which featured an evening in with her husband to re-watch Alice in Wonderland with a bottle of wine and a Tangled gift bag from her man.