Meghan Markle Accused Of Narrating Anti-Donald Trump Advertisement Ahead Of Election

Meghan Markle is being accused of narrating a political video called “Girl in the Mirror” that took aim at Donald Trump, The Sun reported.

The clip was created by the anti-Trump political action committee The Lincoln Project, which is comprised of former republicans who are opposed to the president. When The Sun pressed the group on the identity of the narrator, they remained tight-lipped.

“The voice over actress in question wishes to remain anonymous,” they said.

The advertisement focused on Trump’s treatment of women, which has drawn criticism and fueled claims that the head of state is sexist.

“Imagine a young girl looking in the mirror, searching for role models in the world to give her hope that she too can one day make a difference,” the anonymous narrator said. “Now imagine how she feels when she watches women being verbally attacked.”

The clips proceeded to show Trump verbally attacking a female reporter as well as Democrat Joe Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, who is the first woman vice president in American history.

“Now imagine a different future for her, a future with a President who doesn’t just value a female voice, but chooses one to be his right hand woman,” the narrator later said.

The clip was released before major media outlets called Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election. Notably, Trump previously revealed he is not fond of Markle after she encouraged voters to support the Democratic Party’s then-presidential nominee. But as noted by Vanity Fair, Markle did not officially endorse Biden — although her comments were taken as such by many.

According to some fans, Markle — if she is indeed the voice in the Lincoln Project video — crossed a line by wading into politics and broke royal protocol.

“How much did the @ProjectLincoln pay Meghan Markle for her election interference?” one user tweeted.

Despite the pushback, Markle does not appear to be set to become less political anytime soon. As reported by Vanity Fair, a spokesperson for Markle and Prince Harry — who now live in Santa Barbara, California — told Insider that the pair have only just begun their activism in politics.

Back in August, a source close to the couple told Vanity Fair that the pair is planning to focus on campaigns and projects aligned with issues that are meaningful to them, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, female empowerment, and civil rights. The publication also claimed that speculation is swirling around Meghan’s friends that she will someday put her royal title aside and enter politics.