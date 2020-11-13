Megan Thee Stallion Poses Nude Covered Only By A Newspaper In Racy Snap Sharing The ‘Good News’

Megan Thee Stallion is giving fans some some “good news” on Instagram — and delivering it by posing in the buff, covered by only a newspaper.

The rapper took to the social media site on Thursday to share a racy picture of herself in the nude, holding a newspaper in front of her body in order to remain strategically covered. The words “Good News” were written on the top of the paper’s front page, part of the rapper’s announcement about her debut album by the same name. The paper also contained what looks to be its cover image, showing Megan wearing a skintight outfit and matching cowboy hat, all made from newsprint.

The rapper wore large jewelry and had her red curly hair spilling over her shoulder in the image, which attracted some viral interest. It racked up close to 1 million likes and attracted thousands of comments from fans excited to see her new work and full of compliments for her curvy physique.

“AHHHH I SO EXCITED,” one fan wrote.

“it’s the BODY for me,” another added.

Megan shared other posts promoting the new work, including another one in the nude but this time showing her flipping her hair up with an excited look on her face. In the caption for the second Instagram post she shared the big announcement about her long-awaited work.

“Hotties, I first want to say thank you for riding with me, growing with me, and staying down with me since my first mixtape Rich Ratchet!,” Megan wrote. “Through this rough a** year we’ve all been having I felt like we could all use a lil bit of good news. So with that being said MY OFFICIAL ALBUM ‘GOOD NEWS’ IS DROPPING NOVEMBER 20TH PRE ORDER WILL BE AVAILABLE TONIGHT #GOODNEWSMEGAN”

As Spin noted, there had been plenty of speculation about when Megan would be releasing the LP, and the announcement finally put a date to it. The album comes after a number of hit singles, including her headline-grabbing collaboration with Cardi B for “WAP.”

Fans seemed more than ready to learn when her first full LP would be coming out. In the nude image she shared, just before the post that formally announced the release date, many commented that they were hoping the racy post her way of announcing the date. There was plenty of celebration when she confirmed it a short time later, with many taking to the comments section to share their excitement.