Nina Serebrova Flaunts Cheeky Buns In Thong Bottoms And Fringed White Boots

Nina Serebrova stunned many of her 2.8 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 12, in her most recent post. The Belarusian model took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots of herself sporting a sexy outfit that bared her booty as she embraced her Western side.

The three-part series captured Serebrova outside during an overcast day. All photos showed her with her back turned to the camera, highlighting her tight booty. In the first, she posed on a sidewalk in front of a couple of agaves and a few cactuses. In the third, she rested her foot on a fire hydrant. According to the geotag, the shoot took place at the Wynwood Walls, an outdoor museum in Miami, Florida.

Serebrova had on a pair of black bottoms featuring a thong back that exposed her strong glutes. She paired it with a light-washed denim jacket with a white fringe hanging from sleeves, crossing through the back. She wore it off her shoulders, showing off a bit of her skin on her torso.

She completed her ensemble with a pair of white leather high-heeled boots with a fringe all around it.

In the caption, Serebrova teased that she was a “good girl with bad habits.” She revealed that the picture was taken by Miami-based photographer Daria Koso and that her makeup was courtesy of Elya Belogurova.

The slideshow proved to be a hit with Serebrova’s admirers. Within 10 hours, it has attracted more than 40,600 likes and upwards of 740 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to praise her incredible body and to express their admiration for the mode.

“Let me find my jaw to drop it and pick it back up [crying-laughing emoji] You look amazing girl,” one user wrote.

“You might be the primary reason for global warming,” replied another user.

“Waking up this morning, the fire hydrant could not imagine that it would have such a good day,” joked a third fan.

“Do you have the license for that?” chimed in a fourth admirer.

Serebrova often flaunts her fit body on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously pointed out, she uploaded a slideshow earlier this week that showed her rocking a purple pantsuit that added a playful vibe to the shoot. It included a stylish jacket with black buttons, which she left entirely undone. Serebrova wore nothing under the blazer, opting to go braless. She placed the fronts strategically over her breasts, censoring the photo while still flaunting plenty of cleavage.