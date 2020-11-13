Adrienne Bailon Goes Braless And Shirtless Under Open Jacket With Pal Ray Christopher

Adrienne Bailon is celebrating one of her best friend’s birthdays on Instagram. In a November 12 post, the Cheetah Girls actress shared a photo of herself alongside pal Ray Christopher. The pair posed together in similar looks, wearing oversized pants and open jackets.

Both Adrienne and Ray went shirtless underneath their jackets, but the actress also went without a bra. The Real host wore a large black jacket with a small white patch. It was left unbuttoned and pulled open enough to show off Adrienne’s cleavage and her toned torso. She also sported black baggy pants which rose high on her waist. The pants had a matching white patch around the knee, which blended well with Ray’s all-white ensemble.

In one of the photos shared in the post, Ray posed with his arm around his bestie as the two stared into the camera. Adrienne’s long ponytail braid was pulled in front of her in a second photo, which featured some blond stands mixed in with her dark tresses. The braid ran down to her upper thigh and wrapped around one of the coat’s buttons.

Adrienne gushed over Ray in the caption of the post, calling him her “vault.” She said how thankful she was to have him in her life and wished him nothing but blessings in the future. The 37-year-old then asked her followers to head over to his page and wish him a “Happy Birthday.”

In just a few hours the revealing photo from Adrienne brought in over 65,000 likes and hundreds of comments. Her fans gave shoutouts to Ray in the comments section, while also complimenting her fierce look.

“HBD RAY! Adrienne your style is fire,” one fan wrote.

“I’m so happy you shared him on your platform because I now follow him and he’s absolutely hilarious and sweet! HBD,” another added.

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko Hart, got in on the fun too and wrote below the photograph. She told Ray to enjoy his day and added celebratory emoji.

Ray appreciated the gesture from his BFF and thanked her in the comments section.

“I love u soooooo much [red heart emoji] thanks for my birthday song this morning on FaceTime it made my little heart smile [kissy face emoji] love u thank you,” he wrote.

Ray posted the same pic as Adrienne to his own Instagram page back in October as he wished her a “Happy Birthday” on the 24th.

“Beyond all of this Instagram stuff and industry stuff we ride for each other in REAL life and thats love,” he said to his friend.