Carrie Underwood Stuns In Deep Plunging Glittery Gown For New Christmas Single

Carrie Underwood is one of the many musicians debuting new Christmas music right now. The American Idol winner has been promoting her new holiday tunes on her Instagram page, and just announced her partnership with Amazon. The “Blown Away” songstress uploaded a new video to her timeline, where she revealed her new song “Favorite Time of Year” was available to stream exclusively on Amazon Music.

In the promo photo attached to the clip, Carrie sported a deep-plunging glittery dress that was covered in embellishments. The long-sleeved garb was semi-sheer below the waist, with her legs visible underneath the fabric. Her fit frame was highlighted by the form-fitting dress which was cinched at the waist. The country star wore her long blond locks down and in loose waves as she smiled brightly for the camera.

Glittery dresses have been all the rage for the singer lately. At this week’s CMA’s, Carrie rocked a shiny gown that featured a super thigh-high slit.

Carrie spoke briefly about her new cheery tune in her post, noting how much she loved it.

“‘Favorite Time of Year’ is… it’s just a joyful super happy, fun Christmas song,” the 37-year-old said. “Because it is just everything about Christmas that would make you happy. It just puts you in the mood for Christmas. Christmas is something that everybody looks forward to. It’s one of those songs that I can’t help but smile when I sing it. You know, it brightens my day. It’s my favorite time of year.”

Fans were so happy to get a new single from Carrie and they headed over to Amazon Music promptly to get a listen. Many followers let the singer know just how much they loved it in the comments section.

“Carrie it’s so good we need it on all platforms,” one fan said.

“Currently listening to it and love it!!” another added.

“I love this! A favorite of mine already!” a third wrote.

In under an hour, the new upload had over 100,000 views and 20,000 likes from Carrie’s adoring fans.

Carrie announced back in July that she would be releasing her first Christmas Album. My Gift officially released back in September, but “My Favorite Time of Year” was not on the tracklist.

My Gift has been such a success, that Carrie is now the Empire State Building’s 2020 Holiday Light Show partner. Starting on December 19, the top of the building will light up in Christmas colors and will sync with her song “Hallelujah” which she recorded with John Legend. The single will air on several radio stations at 8 p.m. every night through the 25th so fans can listen in and watch the building light up while they jam out to their favorite singer.