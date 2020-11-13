Mariana Morais Gets Cozy, Flaunts Killer Abs In Skimpy Bra & Striped Shorts On Instagram

Mariana Morais showed off her incredible physique in her latest Instagram share. The model posted a photo of herself rocking a skimpy bra and a pair of oversized shorts that did nothing but favors for her assets as she posed in her home. In the caption, she wrote that she was feeling cozy.

The photo showed Mariana standing in what appeared to be a dining room beside a wooden table. In the background, a couch and a round chair could be seen, as well as some artwork below a large balcony. The edge of a window was also visible, allowing some natural light to pour into the room. The rays washed over the model and gave her skin a radiant glow.

Mariana’s look included a plain white demi-cut underwire bra with thin straps on her shoulders and vertical stripes down both cups. The plunging neckline did little to contain her ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The material seemed to lift slightly at the base of her bust.

Mariana’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a pair of cream and tan shorts with horizontal stripes. The drawstring waistband came up high above her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure. The shorts were slightly oversized and cut off at the top of her thighs to expose her shapely legs.

The influencer completed the outfit with a matching oversized cardigan left unbuttoned and draped loosely over her shoulders. In addition, she rocked a few layered necklaces and styled her blond locks down in loose waves.

Mariana cocked one hip to the side and opened her arms wide to expose her scantily clad chest. She tilted her head back and flashed a stunning smile at the camera.

The post received more than 28,000 likes and nearly 100 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with her followers. Many people showered Mariana in compliments in the comments section.

“Oooh you are so pretty,” one fan wrote.

“Omg this settttt. you look so freaking cute,” another user added with a heart-eye emoji.

“You look gorgeous Love that outfit looks so comfy,” a third follower penned.

“Hello you look amazing!” a fourth fan wrote.

