Cambodian-American Model Marie Madore Flaunts Her Booty In See-Through Rhinestone Stockings

Marie Madore thrilled her 1.2 million Instagram followers on Thursday, November 12, in her latest post. The Cambodian-American model took to the photo-sharing app to post a hot new video that featured her kneeling down while rocking a skimpy lingerie set that bared her hourglass figure.

The footage started out by showing Madore, who is best known for her appearances in Playboy and Maxim magazines, as per the website Famous Birthdays, with both knees on the carpeted floor. She had her back turned toward the camera, putting her round, toned booty front and center.

Madore was before a full-length mirror and in front of a bed. She quickly lifted one leg, placing her foot down while keeping the other knee on the floor. She held her phone directly over her face to capture the video. Halfway through, she tilted the camera, changing the angle of the shot.

Madore bared her curves in a pair of racy stockings that stole the show. They had a thong back and cutouts on her backside that exposed her derriere almost entirely. The tights were see-through and featured rhinestones all throughout. Another cutout on the sides showed off her thigh and hip.

On her torso, Madore wore a matching black bra with an underwire structure that highlighted her buxom physique.

Madore wore her jet black hair swept to one side. She styled it in soft waves that hung down her back, reaching down to her booty.

The clip has been viewed more than 39,500 times, garnering about 11,900 likes and upwards of 175 comments within seven hours. Her admirers took to the comments section to ask Madore questions about her ensemble and also to shower her with compliments.

“I want a body like yours [two exasperated emoji] *puts down breakfast sandwich*,” one of her fans raved.

“Have an awesome Thursday Marie, Hope your week is going well!” chimed in another user.

“Damn if I was that mirror I would steamed up a long time ago sheesh,” a third follower replied.

“Good morning you look so beautiful [three red rose emoji] you have a beautiful body,” gushed a fourth user.

Madore is no stranger to baring her curves in her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr has written, she has previously shared a snapshot in which she rocked an all-black underwear set. It featured a bra with a straight-cut neckline and spaghetti straps. Her matching panties had a low front and high sides that exposed her lower stomach. She told her followers that she had been following no particular diet and included the hashtag “mom bod” to show pride in her shape.