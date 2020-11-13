Ashley Resch Bares Her Curves In See-Through Lingerie

Ashley Resch left little to the imagination on Thursday, November 12, when she teased her 938,000 Instagram followers with a couple of smoldering shots in which she was seen clad in a see-through lingerie, much to their delight.

For the shots, the Canadian bombshell posed in front of a blank wall, keeping the focus on herself. In both photos, Resch was photographed in profile. The first showed her with her arms bent over her chest as she directed her gaze forward, fixing her eyes on a point in the distance while allowing her lips to hang open.

The second was similar, but Resch allowed her arms to hang alongside body and she looked down. She arched her back, pushing her chest forward and booty back, highlighting her hourglass figure.

Resch sizzled in a one-piece set made entirely from a sheer material with black straps and seam bindings. She censored the photo by keeping her torso toward the wall and angling her booty toward the camera. The suit featured a thong back that showed off her toned glutes.

Resch wore her blond hair swept to the right and styled in soft waves that tumbled against her back.

Resch paired the picture with a sassy message that stated she is “blessed” to be who she is. She also tagged Aaron Lacy, a Los Angeles-based photographer. According to the geotag, the shoot also took place in the Californian city.

Within three hours of being published, the post has attracted more than 9,200 likes and upwards of 100 comments. Her admirers used the occasion to express how they feel about the photo shoot and Resch, erasing her modeling skills and good looks.

“WOW baby you look so classy, ​​sweet, mesmerizing and angelic [heart-eyes emoji] [red and pink hearts], I love your blessed body,” one user wrote.

“My queen my sexy girlfriend I love you,” chimed in another fan.

“How always the most dazzling and stunning and sensual and beautiful,” a third user gushed.

“Ya truly are a blessed woman,” replied a fourth admirer.

Resch is well known among her fans for her posts that showcase her fit body. Earlier this week, she uploaded a video of herself hitting the gym in a flattering workout set, as The Inquisitr has written. She rocked a pair of skintight black shorts with a tight waistband that hugged her slender midriff. The hemlines extended to the top of her thighs, baring her strong quads. She opted to pair it with a white sports bra with a chest cutout.