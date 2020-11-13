Homeland Security Agency CISA Deems 2020 Election Was Historically Secure

Although President Donald Trump and members of his administration continue to cite a purportedly fraudulent electoral process as the reason for Joe Biden’s Election Night win last week, a Department of Homeland Security agency has deemed that the 2020 vote was secure on a historical level.

On Thursday, DHS’ Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) issued a joint statement from the Election Infrastructure Government Coordinating Council (GCC) and the Election Infrastructure Sector Coordinating Council (SCC) opining that there is no evidence that voting systems were compromised in any way.

“The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history,” the statement declared.

CISA’s release affirmed that states that had close results in the presidential race have the ability to recount ballots. It further suggested that all of those states will have paper records of every vote, which will allow officials the ability to hand count each ballot again, if necessary.

However, the agency clearly noted, in bold print, that “there is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

CISA also issued its opinion that measures such as state and federal certification of voting equipment and pre-election testing should bolster confidence in the systems that were employed in 2020.

“While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too. When you have questions, turn to elections officials as trusted voices as they administer elections.”

These statements stand in stark contrast to those of the president and other GOP officials who believe that rampant fraud turned the vote in President-elect Biden’s favor. Some have even gone so far as to opine that Trump is the rightful winner of the presidency and that he will still see a second term in office.

As relayed by The Inquisitr earlier this week, Fox News made the decision cut away from a press conference where White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany promoted unsubstantiated claims of electoral misdeeds on Biden’s behalf. Shortly thereafter, host Neil Cavuto reminded viewers that the Trump team had not offered evidence to back up the allegations.

Kevin Hagen / Getty Images

The Director of CISA is Christopher C. Krebs, who was nominated for the position by the president in 2018. However, as reported by Reuters, Krebs is of the belief that he may soon be fired as a direct result of his efforts to debunk disinformation, which has reportedly drawn the ire of the White House.