Donald Trump Has ‘Publicly Disengaged’ From Coronavirus Pandemic, Report Says

Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s surge in the United States, Donald Trump has “publicly disengaged” from the battle against the pandemic, Associated Press reported.

According to the publication, Trump’s attention has been focused on Joe Biden’s victory in the election and his anger at the recent announcement of progress on a vaccine, which came after Election Day.

“Public health experts worry that Trump’s refusal to take aggressive action on the pandemic or to coordinate with the Biden team during the final two months of his presidency will only worsen the effects of the virus and hinder the nation’s ability to swiftly distribute a vaccine next year.”

Trump allegedly does not take part in coronavirus task force meetings and has yet to address the recent surge in cases publicly. As reported by CNN, coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are increasing in America at record rates, and experts fear that deaths may soon continue on the same trajectory. With no inoculation currently available and colder weather pushing people to gather indoors, experts believe that daily infections could continue to grow past their record rate.

Wednesday saw the U.S. with its highest one-day infection total — more than 143,000 — and Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research, believes that things could get worse.

“It will not surprise me if in the next weeks we see over 200,000 new cases a day,” he said.

Alex Wong / Getty Images

Trump has consistently downplayed the severity of the pandemic in public and focused his efforts on reopening the economy. Nevertheless, Associated Press claimed that the medical community is still alarmed with his recent silence on the pandemic.

Dr. Abraar Karan, a global health specialist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School, called his refusal to coordinate with Biden transition tam a “big problem.”

“The transition is not going to happen until January and we are in a complete crisis right now. We already know where this is headed.”

Still, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious diseases expert, recently appeared optimistic in the wake of the announcement that Pfizer will manufacture doses for up to 20 million Americans before the end of the year. As The Inquisitr reported, Fauci claimed that COVID-19 would not be a pandemic for much longer due to the development of a vaccine. However, he cautioned that the virus is here to stay in some form and will require close monitoring and preparation from public health officials to remain ready for any future outbreaks.