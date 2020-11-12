MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Sizzles In Skintight Leggings During Workout With Jorge Masvidal

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showcased her curves and athletic ability in her latest Instagram upload. In the snaps, she was photographed wearing a skintight sports bra and leggings combo that flaunted her curvy figure.

The 22-year-old has been in training for her upcoming bout, and in this two-photo set she sent birthday wishes to UFC competitor Jorge Masvidal by posting photos of the duo working out together. They were filmed outdoors on a pathway that had palm trees and water visible in the background. Loureda tagged the location as her hometown, Miami, Florida.

The taekwondo expert had her light-blonde hair tied up in a high ponytail that hung down her neck. She rocked a dark blue ensemble that appeared to be spandex. Loureda sported a tight-fitting sports bra that had thin straps and left her shoulders exposed. She wore matching high-waist leggings that had a thick waistband and wrapped around her lower-body. The flyweight completed the look with a pair of all-white leggings. Her welterweight partner had on a gray tank top with black shorts and matching sneakers.

In the first slide, the Bellator competitor was captured from the side as she had her hands up and lifted her left leg in a striking position while Masvidal had his arms raised across from her in a defensive position. This angle gave viewers a glimpse of Loureda’s toned arms, and a hint of her midriff in the cropped top.

Both Loureda and her partner were on the walkway in a split-squat for the second pic. They each held a kettlebell while lowering their left knees near the ground. The Miami native’s dark outfit popped against the backdrop to give fans a shot of her defined thighs and curvy backside.

For the caption, Loureda sent birthday greetings to the UFC fighter and tagged him. She also tagged her management company and several energy drink brands in the snaps before uploading them on Thursday.

Many of the flyweight’s 555,000 Instagram followers took notice of the post, and nearly 19,000 made their way to the like button in just over two hours after it went live. She received more than 180 comments in that short time, as her replies were peppered with fire and heart emoji. Fans filled the comments section with words of encouragement, and several speculated that the two fighters could be dating.

“I love you and you’re beautiful!!!!” one follower commented.

“Luv you,” an admirer added.

“Work champ,” a fan wrote while adding clapping hands emoji.

“Y’all cute together,” another responded.

