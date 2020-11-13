Lauren Drain Leaves Little To The Imagination In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini While Feeding Pigs

On Wednesday, November 11, American fitness model Lauren Drain uploaded a tantalizing video for her 3.7 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The brief clip showed the 34-year-old registered nurse standing knee-deep in clear water with pigs. Numerous boats can be seen in the background.

She sizzled in an animal-print bikini that featured a plunging halterneck top and a pair of side-tie bottoms. The tiny two-piece put her incredible curves, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. The color of the swimsuit also beautifully complemented her tan skin. She accessorized the sexy look with a cross pendant necklace and bracelets. The blond bombshell had also pulled back her hair in a half-up ponytail, giving fans a better view of her gorgeous face.

The video began with Lauren holding up what appears to be a fruit slice in front of the pig while smiling with her mouth open. She said something unintelligible before dropping the food into the animal’s mouth.

The person filming, who was presumably Lauren’s husband David Kagan, then noticed an incoming pig.

“Watch your back,” he said, alarming Lauren.

“Stop saying that that scares the s**t out of me,” exclaimed the model, while backing up and throwing a piece of food in the water.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to click the URL in her Instagram bio to sign up for her “Year End 6 Week Program.”

Quite a few of Lauren’s followers gave her warnings regarding the pigs in the comments section.

“Those razorbacks have really sharp teeth! They will turn on you on a dime Lauren. Thats [sic] some Steve Irwin stuff right there pretty lady. You are so couragious [sic]! Be careful doll,” wrote one commenter.

“Don’t feed wild pigs! They will bite you!” remarked another Instagram user.

“Hogs will eat people. Be careful,” remarked another follower.

“They will eat U [sic],” chimed in a fourth commenter, adding two crying-laughing emoji to the end of the comment.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 10,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Lauren has flaunted her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a crochet bikini. That post has been liked over 22,000 times since it was shared.