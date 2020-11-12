‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Surprise For Friday: Elena Drops A Bombshell

The Young and the Restless spoilers surprise for Friday, November 13, tease that Amanda drops a bombshell on Nate, and it could change the course of his life. Meanwhile, Amanda needs comfort after learning stunning news about her and Hilary’s past.

Since he one night stand with Nate (Sean Dominic), Elena’s (Bryni Sarpy) life has been filled with chaos. Despite losing Devon (Bryton James), Elena still has her work, and she’s been working hard to save Chance (Donny Boaz). However, that doesn’t mean she’s not still concerned about her personal life. Nate recently informed her that he plans to leave Genoa City, and Elena didn’t do anything to try to stop him, but Y&R spoilers hint that changes on Friday.

Elena unburdens her soul, according to SheKnows Soaps. Nate is ready to go, but Elena realizes she doesn’t want to lose him too. Sure, she’s still not completely giving up on Devon, but Elena realizes something major. She drops a bombshell on Nate – Elena developed feelings for him over the past several months. For some time now, Nate has tried to get Elena to admit that, and she never would. For now, Elena’s declaration is enough even though she admits that she still wants Devon instead of Nate. It seems like this storyline has plenty of heartbreak yet to come. For now, though, Nate agrees to put his plans on hold for Elena even though she’s unwilling to commit.

Matt Winkelmeyer / CBS

Meanwhile, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) finds herself in need of comforting, and she ends up turning to Devon. He’s not at all sad to see her because Devon is starting to get lonely after kicking out Elena. He doesn’t want to eat alone anymore, but Amanda may not be up for that type of intimacy just yet. She went to talk with Rose’s old neighbors and her private investigator, and it’s led Amanda to a firm conclusion. There is no way that Rose was her and Hilary’s biological mother.

Of course, that news actually leaves her with more questions than answers. As always, Amanda still doesn’t understand why Rose chose to raise Hilary and not her. Devon kindly lends a listening ear, and he is happy to be the one that Amanda confides in.

Finally, Sally (Courtney Hope) pushes things a bit too far with Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Armed with Theo’s (Tyler Johnson) assurance that Fenmores is buying the Jabot Collective, Sally shoots her shot with Lauren. Although Lauren respects Sally and her great aunt, she doesn’t like the feeling she’s being taken advantage of. Lauren suspects that Sally is using her, which doesn’t go over well.

As for Sally, she sets her sights on Kyle (Michael Mealor), which is sure to rile up Summer (Hunter King).