Candice Swanepoel Showcases Sensational Body In Revealing String Bikini

Candice Swanepoel gave her 14.8 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Thursday, November 12, when she shared a stunning new photo that saw her rocking a revealing bikini that put her killer body fully on display.

The picture captured the Victoria’s Secret in an elegant room decorated with vintage-looking furniture. The photographer was outside, shooting Swanepoel from the other side of a window, looking in. Its white frame served as the framework for the picture, creating sharp edges and reflections.

Swanepoel faced the camera, looking at the viewer with intent eyes and lips parted. She kicked her hips to one side, enhancing the natural curves of her lower body. The South African beauty swept her blond hair dramatically to one side, wearing it down in perfect beach waves that fell over her left shoulder.

Swanepoel wore a brown two-piece bathing suit that made her golden skin stand out. It featured itty-bitty triangles that exposed plenty of cleavage. It included a series of strings that wrapped around her torso, creating a strappy design. Her matching bottoms also had thin strings on the sides, which Swanepoel pulled up high, baring her hips.

In the caption, she simply wrote “through the window” in Portuguese, according to a Google translation. She is fluent in the language, which she picked up from her former fiancé, the Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli, with whom she shares two sons, as reported by TheDaily Mail.

The post has garnered about 100,000 likes and more than 390 comments within five hours of going live. Her fans used the opportunity to engage with Swanepoel, both in English and Portuguese, praising her beauty and aesthetics.

“You are one of the most beautiful woman in the world 😀 I wish you could read this so I can thank you for being such great motivation and inspiration,” one user wrote.

“*Puts down bagel I’m eating as I scroll past this post*,” replied another user.

“Straight out of a book of your favorite author,” a third fan chimed in.

“If you’re a Christmas present, then I would LOVE to unwrap you,” added a fourth admirer.

Swanepoel often flaunts her model figure by posting artistic photo shoots. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a collage of four photos that captured her striking different ballet-inspired poses. She had on a black bodysuit with a thong back that showcased her tight glutes. It had short sleeves and a large cutout on her back that extended over her sides. It had high-cut sides that emphasized her hips. She also wore black stockings and pointe shoes.