Donald Trump Is Reportedly ‘Dismayed’ To See Foreign Leaders Congratulate Joe Biden On His Victory

A Thursday report from CNN spotlights Donald Trump’s state of mind as he continues to suggest voter fraud and foreign leaders congratulate Joe Biden on what appears to be his inevitable victory.

In the wake of major television networks calling the race for Biden, the report claimed that Trump has been spending a significant amount of time watching their coverage of Biden’s transition.

“He was thrilled when he saw Secretary of State Mike Pompeo mention a ‘smooth transition to a second Trump administration’ during a news conference on Tuesday, one person who spoke to him said. But he has been dismayed to see foreign leaders, including those he considered friends such as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, move swiftly toward congratulating Biden.”

Per Al Jazeera, leaders of Canada, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Germany quickly congratulated Biden on his victory. As the publication noted, the number of United States allies that have extended their regards to the next U.S. leader exceeds the number of American Republicans that have done the same. In addition, the former vice president’s team said the Democrat spoke with leaders of Japan, Australia, and South Korea on Wednesday morning.

Elsewhere, leaders who had closer relationships with Trump — including those from Russia, North Korea, China, Brazil, and Mexico — have yet to congratulate the Democrat.

Jesco Denzel / Getty Images

Despite Biden’s path to the White House, Trump and his administration have yet to concede the election. As The Inquisitr reported, the White House is allegedly blocking the Democrat from accessing the messages that foreign leaders have sent for him. The move is a break from American tradition, where the outgoing administration relays communications to the President-elect. Thus far, Trump has refused to accept Biden’s win and continues to make claims of widespread voter fraud that have yet to be supported by concrete evidence.

According to CNN, sources told the publication that some foreign leaders are finding alternate ways to get into contact with the President-elect.

“Foreign leaders have begun to figure out that State cannot get them in touch with the President-elect and their teams have reached out to former Obama-era diplomats for their assistance on how to send congratulatory messages to Biden’s team.”

Biden is also allegedly being blocked from obtaining the intelligence briefings that Trump is receiving, which could set him back on the day he takes office. In addition, the White House is reportedly refusing to sign a letter that would allow Biden’s transition team to begin its work.