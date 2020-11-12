Curvy Lira Mercer Teases Wearing White Panties And Unzipped Fleece Hoodie: ‘I’ll Keep You Warm’

Instagram celebrity Lira Mercer — also known as Lira Galore — got pulses racing with her latest social media share on Thursday afternoon, thrilling her 4.2 million followers. The voluptuous model posed provocatively for the camera and flirtatiously suggested to fans that she would make sure they didn’t get chilly during the upcoming winter season.

Lira wore a pair of white panties featuring a satin center panel embellished with sheer, floral lace on either side. The semi-translucent fabric ran high over both shapely hips, and had a delicate scalloped detailing along the edges. A small satin bow was stitched to the center of the garment. She also wore a ribbed white tank top that clung to her body, emphasizing the swell of her breasts in comparison to her narrow waist.

The skimpy ensemble was topped with an oversized, cream-colored fleece hoodie with cuffed sleeves and a cozy fit. Lira draped the hood loosely over her head, but left the rest of the garment unzipped and open wide enough to flaunt her ample assets. She grasped both sides of the hood with her fingers, showing off long, manicured nails that were painted opaque white and appeared to be bejeweled with tiny crystals.

Her long, platinum hair was parted in the center and draped in loose curls over the outsides of her bust all the way down to the small section of bare skin between her top and her underwear.

A large, flat screen television was attached to the wall in the behind Lira, as well as a plush gray couch strewn with cream, silver, and charcoal pillows.

The sofa sat against a row of enormous floor-to-ceiling windows that reflected the off-camera scene in front of her, indicating that she was leaning back in a tall barstool placed in front of a long island in a sleek, modern kitchen. The reflection revealed high ceilings and a section of dropped pendant lights that appeared to illuminate the countertop near which she posed, and created the uneven line of faint shadow from her jacket across the top of her shapely thighs.

Lira faced the camera in what was seemingly a well-executed selfie including expert lighting equipment. The darkened glass also showed the gleam of a ring light in front of her, which photographers use to create brightly and evenly-lit beauty shots.

Lira’s Instagram supporters loved the post, and flooded the comments section with praise for the controversial hip-hop model. Most expressed their adoration with affectionate emoji, and a number responded jokingly to her caption that they were on their way to cuddle up with her.