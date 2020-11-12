Iggy Azalea Flaunts Famous Curves In Skintight Bodysuit For Sexy Instagram Snap

Iggy Azalea has returned to social media after a brief hiatus. The “Black Widow” rapper took some time off from the platform after sharing the first photo of her son back in mid-October. Now that she’s back, the 30-year-old is showing off her famous curvy physique is a series of sexy snapshots.

Iggy wore a tight cream-colored bodysuit that cut off at her mid-thigh. The garb featured long sleeves and a wide scoop-neck. The ribbed fabric clung to her every curve and featured several thick stitches across her belly. Iggy sported her long blond hair parted down the middle and in loose waves.

She sat on top of a long white couch in a salmon-colored room. Behind her was a large art piece that featured a white ice cream pop melting on a black surface. A second framed photo was propped up against the wall as it laid on the floor.

Iggy changed her pose in the photos but remained on the couch. She went from holding her hands against her body to putting them up to her hair. She smized into the camera for all three shots, looking glamourous as ever.

In the caption, the “Fancy” singer said she felt cute, but admitted none of the photos turned out how she wanted them to. She then suggested that her followers click through the three images really fast, saying that would make her look better.

In just a few hours, the new upload from the Aussie brought in over 400,000 likes. Her followers had clearly missed her and complimented her in the comments section.

“Sis you’re STUNNING,” one fan wrote.

“But you still look bomb,” another said.

“You look damn good in all three! What are you talking about?” a third asked.

“I’m pretty sure all those pictures are just right,” a fourth fan noted.

The comments section mostly filled up with emoji, which ranged from the heart-eyed smiley face to the fire symbol.

The photos appeared to be from a few days ago, as the hot cream-colored ensemble was spotted in one of her recent TikTok videos. On November 10 the “Kream” rapper showed off her killer body while lying in bed and teasing her followers.

“I don’t like to sleep alone,” she wrote.

Iggy then panned the camera over to the other side of the bed and pulled back the sheets revealing a box of pizza. She flashed some cleavage while chowing down on a slice, and dangled it in her mouth. The TikTok post had over 246,00 likes and thousands of comments from fans fawning over the video.