Antje Utgaard Shows Off Some Serious Skin In A White Crop Bra On Instagram

American model Antje Utgaard is no stranger to flaunting her enviable figure on social media. Following her hot pic-posting ritual, she took to her Instagram page on Thursday, November 12, and treated her 1.8 million followers to yet another sexy snapshot.

In the photo, Antje — who rose to fame after gracing the pages of Playboy magazine — rocked a white crop-style bra which boasted a plunging neckline. As a result, the hottie showed off major cleavage to titillate her admirers.

Antje teamed the top with white underwear and gray joggers to pull off a very sporty look. The hottie completed her attire with a pair of white socks from Nike and matching sneakers.

She wore her blond tresses down, letting her wavy locks cascade on her shoulders. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of hoop earrings, a bracelet, and a gold necklace which rested at the base of her neck, drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

According to the geotag, the pic was captured somewhere in Los Angeles, California. To pose for the pic, Antje sat on stairs with her legs spread apart. She folded one of her knees and rested her left elbow on it. The hottie lightly touched her hair and looked straight at the camera while slightly puckering her lips.

In the caption, Antje informed users that she’s chilling. Within three hours of going live, the snap garnered more than 10,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Antje’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared about 140 messages in which they praised her amazing figure and pretty facial features.

“Oh wow, that’s too much hotness in one picture!! I can’t even,” one of her fans commented.

“You are definitely the most beautiful and the sexiest woman alive,” chimed in another user.

“Damn, this is ho hot. I wish I would spend the lockdown with you,” a third admirer remarked.

“Oh wow, baby, you look so gorgeous,” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “so perfect,” “lovely,” and “queen, “to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models, including Abigail Ratchford, Jessica Killings, and Jayde Nicole, also liked and commented on the snap to show their appreciation and support.

Antje rarely fails to impress her followers with her sexy photographs. As The Inquisitr previously noted, on November 2, she uploaded an image in which she rocked a nude dress that boasted rhinestone detailing. It also included large cutouts on the sides which showed off her slim waist and underboob. To date, the post has accrued more than 19,000 likes and 400-plus comments.