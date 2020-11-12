Casi Davis Puts Buns On Display In White Thong, ‘My Doormat is Always Sandy’

Instagram model Casi Davis delighted her 1.3 million followers with her latest post. The update, which went live on Thursday, November 12, saw a close up snap of the celebrity’s famous buns while she sunbaked at the beach.

In the caption, she declared that her doormat was always “sandy.” However, for her legions of fans, her sandy derriere was definitely the highlight of the post, rather than the model’s complaint.

Casi wore a white thong bikini in her update. The briefs sat high over her tanned hips and put her buns front and center in the close-up shot. A fine layer of sand coated her behind, giving obvious rise to her caption.

She was sans a bikini top as she lay on top of a towel and sunned herself. The run’s rays bounced off her smooth skin and complimented her golden hue against the stark white of her swimwear.

Surrounding her, was fine white sand, and the obvious culprit for her objection.

While her face could not be seen in the titillating image, strands of her wet hair tumbled down over her smooth back, indicating that the celebrity has recently gone for a swim. Falling to her slim waist, her golden locks helped to draw further attention to her enviable curves.

Casi’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the image. Within one hour, the photo had already gathered an impressive 23,600 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated supporters.

For the majority of her admirers, the issue of the gritty sand was not even on their minds. Instead, they rushed in to comment on the model’s perfect form.

“Wow so beautiful that should be illegal,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Perfection,” several fans declared independently.

“Peachy,” another user simply stated.

“The most sensual and beautiful,” a person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart ones. And, as to be expected with the content, the peach emoji also saw a significant amount of use as well.

Casi often shares revealing swimwear shots with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, on Wednesday, she flaunted her flat stomach and curvaceous hips while wearing a strapless black bikini. As to be expected, her fans instantly dived into the comments section in order to show their appreciation for the tropical update.