Charly Jordan Celebrates An Anniversary With Her ‘Favorite Person’ In A Fluffy White Bathrobe

Charly Jordan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a fantastic video that sent her 3.8 million followers into a frenzy. She wore a fluffy white bathrobe and shared some smooches with her beau Tayler Holder as they celebrated an anniversary.

The geotag for Charly’s Thursday afternoon post signaled that she was in Malibu, California. The clip started with just Charly in the frame, holding a coffee mug in her hand as she stood in her robe. One bare shoulder could be spotted as the fluffy fabric dipped down to her upper arm, and she was clearly in an unusual place.

She stood outdoors with a rock formation behind her. A blue sky dotted with white clouds was overhead, and an outdoor kitchen was behind her against the rock formation as well.

A few seconds in, TikTok star Tayler Holder swooped in on her. He was wearing a matching bathrobe and he wrapped his arms around Charly.

Tayler kissed the back of Charly’s head as she smiled and faced the camera. He lifted her up and moved her a couple of steps and then leaned in to kiss her near the ear. They continued to swoop in closer to the video camera as they giggled and got affectionate with one another.

Tayler nuzzled his chin into Charly’s back as she took a sip from her mug, and they grinned as they bantered a bit. Just before the clip ended, she turned her head and the two shared a kiss.

In her caption, Charley noted that she was with her favorite person while doing some of her favorite things. She said that they were celebrating their one-month anniversary of being a romantic pair, and it looked like they picked a magical spot to spend this time together.

Nearly 200,000 people watched this adorable video in the first 45 minutes after Charly had first shared it. The post also accrued about 75,000 likes and 400 comments during that time.

“Couple goals,” one of her fans commented.

“So that’s what love looks like,” another noted.

“This is just beyond adorable,” a follower teased.

“Y’all are literally the cutest thing together,” someone else raved.

Indeed, it was a month ago that people first got to see just how hot the chemistry between Tayler and Jordan was. There had been months of rumors and speculation regarding the true nature of their relationship. Everybody finally got their answer about this possible romance when he uploaded a steamy trio of photos of the duo on the beach. Not only were they unable to keep their hands off of one another, but there was also a kiss involved.

In that trio of snaps, Tayler was shirtless and Charly wore an emerald-green two-piece swimsuit. People went wild over that post, and it received more than 1.45 million likes from his 5.5 million followers.

So far, Tayler and Charly haven’t necessarily gone overboard on sharing photos filled with PDA on their respective Instagram pages. However, their romance was no secret either these past few weeks either. By the looks of her new update, this romance is going quite well and fans are clearly thrilled by this pairing.