Nastia Liukin Displays Toned Midsection In Revealing Nude-Colored Bra & Panties Set

Nastia Liukin showed off her slim physique in an insanely skimpy outfit for her latest Instagram selfie. Her one million followers were stunned at the olympian’s smoking hot body she displayed for the shot, which was geotagged in her home of Dallas, Texas.

Within an hour after the post went live, it quickly racked up thousands of likes as well as numerous loving comments from her fans. Several people left Nastia words of admiration for her toned eye-catching figure.

“Killing it as always,” one follower complimented.

“You are gorgeous princess,” another person gushed.

“Stunning!” a third fan wrote, adding a heart emoji to the comment.

The gold medal winner wore a matching nude-colored bra and panties set. The bra featured a deep U-neck cut that exposed nearly all of her tanned chest. Two thin straps wrapped over her shoulders and assisted in supporting her breasts. She matched the garment with a pair of nude boy shorts that fit loosely around her thin waist. Nastia pulled the bottoms above her belly button, showcasing her sculpted midsection. She completed the cozy ensemble with a large oversized creme zip-up sweater.

Nastia parted her blond hair in the middle of her scalp as she fashioned it in a tight low ponytail at the bottom of her head.

The 31-year-old snapped the sultry photo in a bedroom. There was a large bed covered in bright white sheets and a matching nightstand in the background of the shot. Nastia also seemed to be getting ready for the Christmas holiday season, as a small Christmas tree was placed in the corner of the room.

Nastia struck a relaxed pose that complemented her thin features. She kept her left leg straight as her right bent at an angle, partially overlapping over her opposite shin. The position showcased her toned legs as well as the muscle definition in her core as she tilted her hips to the left side of her body. She supported herself by placing her right hand on a chair next to her. Her fans were unable to see Nastia’s expression for the pic, as she covered her face with the camera as she snapped the selfie.

The Olympic gymnast used the caption of her post to ask her followers what type of content they would like to see on her newly released Youtube channel. Yesterday, she announced she would start creating videos to give her fans an inside look at her life, much to their delight.