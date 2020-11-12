Qimmah Russo Flaunts Significant Sideboob In Green Mini Dress

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo flaunted some significant sideboob to her 1.6 million Instagram followers today. The update, which was shared on Thursday, November 12, saw the celebrity sporting a tiny green dress that left very little to the imagination

For the revealing update, Qimmah wore a halterneck mini dress in a flecked pale green color. The item of clothing hugged her form, highlighting her flat stomach as well as her chiseled legs and arms. However, in one of the shots, a large amount of sideboob was shown thanks to the backless frock.

The celebrity wore her golden locks straightened and pulled up into a messy half-ponytail. Parted in the middle, tendrils of hair also framed her face.

She completed the look with a pair of chunky wedge heels that featured a clear plastic top.

Sharing two snaps, the first showed Qimmah standing proudly in front of a rustic-style door. Faded olive green paint had been sanded back in sections, revealing a pale undercoat. However, for many of her supporters, it was only the sight of Qimmah that caught their attention.

The second image saw Qimmah looking demurely over one shoulder as she turned her body away from the camera lens. Not only did this pose reveal plenty of her sideboob but her pert derriere was also a focal point as well.

Qimmah’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within 17 hours, the set had already gathered 33,300 likes and hundreds of comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Wow woww wow,” wrote fellow Instagram sensation, Natasha Galkina.

“So so gorgeous!!” a fan declared in the comments section.

“U my motivation,” another user stated.

“You could not be more precious and perfect,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for added emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in an effort to convey how they felt about the impressive images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, considering Qimmah’s enviable physique, the muscly arm also got a serious workout as well.

The fitness guru often shares a variety of content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, earlier in the week Qimmah reminded her supporters not to skip leg day when it came to working out. In that update, she posted several snaps of herself in a skimpy string bikini, which certainly reminded her fans exactly what their bodies could look like if they worked out with as much dedication as her.