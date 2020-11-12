Halsey Lets Unbuttoned Green Cardigan Slide Off Her Shoulder In Sizzling Instagram Update: ‘Eat Me’

On Wednesday, November 11, American singer Halsey shared a series of stunning snaps with her 22 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the Grammy Award-nominated artist posing outside in front of foliage.

She opted to wear a bright green knitted cardigan. The garment had been unbuttoned, causing it to slide off her shoulder, which allowed Halsey’s rose tattoo to be on display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the delicate ink on her hand and neck. The “Graveyard” singer finished off the look with stud earrings.

For the casual photo shoot, the author of I Would Leave Me If I Could.: A Collection of Poetry applied glossy light blue eyeshadow above her crease. The vibrant makeup beautifully complemented her green-and-blue buzzcut.

In the first image, Halsey grasped the front of her sweater. She tilted her head and looked toward the camera lens, parting her full lips.

The following photo was taken at a closer angle. Halsey touched the side of her face with her sleeve covered hand. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption of the post, Halsey appeared to be addressing critics by writing the retort “eat me.” The brief message was followed by a green dragon emoji, seemingly in reference to the color of her sweater and her hair.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite, as it soon racked up more than 899,000 likes. Quite a few of Halsey’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You are truly iconic with this look,” wrote one fan.

“YOU ARE THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN EVER,” added a different devotee.

“Ahhh! You’re so gorgeous loovvvvveeeee youuuu halsey,” remarked another admirer, adding a string of heart-eyes and heart emoji to the comment.

“@iamhalsey BEAUTIFUL love… Your music has helped me immensely through some struggles. Especially the colors song. Just like your hair my fav colors are blue and green! Your post made me so happy this morning. Thank you lovie dovie!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the singer.

As fans are aware, Halsey often posts photos that show her wearing fashionable ensembles on Instagram. For instance, she recently uploaded a picture in which she wore a tube top and a pair of airbrushed gray sweatpants while posing on a couch. That snap has been liked over 900,000 times since it was shared.