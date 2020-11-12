Isabella Buscemi Poses In The Bathroom While Popping Her Booty In Skimpy White Panties

Isabella Buscemi took to Instagram to share another sizzling shot that showed her clad in a skimpy bra and panty combo. The update was added to her feed on November 12, and it has been earning plenty of buzz from fans.

The photo captured the model posed in a bathroom that is frequently seen on her feed. She stood in front of a wall that was decorated with luxurious marble slabs. There were a bath and a small window near her side, allowing a stream of sunshine to spill in. Isabella put one hand flat on the tile in front of her and bent the opposite arm at the elbow. She stood in profile, popping her booty out to accentuate her curves. The model looked over her shoulder, meeting the lens with an alluring gaze.

She flaunted her bronze body in a sexy white set that did her nothing but favors. On her upper-half, she wore a tight white bra that stretched over her side and back. It had a thick set of straps with fasteners that left her muscular arms on display. The piece was constructed of semi-sheer fabric that exposed the tag underneath and a tease of skin. The scanty look also allowed Isabella to show off her fit midsection.

Isabella teamed the look with a pair of panties that were equally as hot. They had a thick waistband that was worn high on her hips, highlighting her tiny midsection and waist. The back of the garment had light pink writing that was not able to be distinguished because of the way that the clothing bunched up. Its cheeky cut treated her audience to a great view of her pert derriere and slender legs.

She wore bright purple nail polish on her fingers and added a diamond ring, providing just the right amount of bling. Isabella styled her long, blond locks with a middle part and her curly mane spilled over her shoulders and back.

In the caption of the post, she made sure to tag her photographer, sharing that she “caught me in action.” Since the post was shared, fans have been thrilled with the sexy display. More than 36,000 have double-tapped the post, and 330 left compliments.

“Can we just take a moment to appreciate how beautiful she is… with that physique of goddess….” one follower gushed, adding a few heart-eye emoji to the end of their comment.

“Getting better and better. Gorgeous Queen,” a second wrote.

“I don’t know why the photo gives me palpitations,” another raved alongside a few flames.

“So much beauty! No BUTTS about it!” one more quipped.