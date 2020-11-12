Kelly Bensimon, 52, Shows Off Killer Abs In Tiny Red Bikini

Kelly Bensimon is showing off her incredible body in a brand-new bikini snap. The 52-year-old shared a new post on her Instagram feed, which is driving her 235,000 followers wild. The former Real Housewives of New York City star posed in a tiny red bikini while out and about in Miami, Florida.

The new upload contained three photos, all of which were slightly different from one another. Kelly stood on a boardwalk in front of a large wood post and rope railing. She propped herself up and held onto the rope, while cocking her body to the side.

Kelly’s itty-bitty bikini featured an ultra low-rise bottom, which tied on her lower hips. The red top also flaunted a decent amount of cleavage and tied up around the model’s neck. The top had small gold rings that held together parts of the fabric.

The mother-of-two wore her hair down and in loose waves, with the ends falling just at her chest. She sported black aviator sunglasses with metal frames. Kelly also rocked two large silver bangle bracelets, which matched the silver chain and anchor pendant hanging around her neck.

The model’s stellar abs were on full display in the bikini, looking more toned than ever. Her flat tummy stole the show, as it was perfectly bronzed in the photos. Kelly’s strong arms and legs were also highlighted, proving the reality star still likes to spend some time in the gym.

A serene waterway, filled with boats and piers, served as the backdrop for the images. It looked to be a beautiful day with just a few clouds in the sky.

In the caption for the post, Kelly wrote out the official definition for the word “red.” She also added a plethora of hashtags, which included several colors and locations. She also tagged the designer of the swimsuit, Melissa Odabash, who is known for her classic swimsuits.

Kelly’s fans began filling up the comments section, complimenting her on her physique.

“You really take good care of yourself. That’s great,” one fan wrote.

“This is almost too much to look at! Damn if this didn’t make my day! True Beauty right there!!” another said.

Kelly routinely shows off her enviable body to her Instagram followers. Last month, the model was on vacation in the Hamptons and shared a photo of herself rocking a tiny blue-and-white bikini. She sipped on an iced coffee while she was photographed while she stood up against a kitchen table.