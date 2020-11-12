Daisy Keech Flaunts Cleavage In Skimpy Lingerie While Getting The Morning Paper

Bikini model Daisy Keech delighted her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest update on Thursday afternoon. The stunning blonde stepped outside wearing a revealing ensemble that must have had the neighbors in her Los Angeles, California neighborhood talking.

The top of Daisy’s two-piece white lingerie set was a cropped tank with narrow spaghetti straps and a low scoop neckline. Lightweight fabric clung to her petite frame and the curves of her breasts. The garment featured a short series of snaps in the center, half of which were unfastened to give a better glimpse of her alluring cleavage.

She paired the top with a pair of short-shorts made from a shiny satin fabric and featured an elastic waistband that sat high around her slender midsection. Both sides were embellished with matching rows of tiny metal snaps which were open all the way up to the waist, putting most of her thighs on full display.

Daisy credited the brand Revolve for her lingerie in the caption.

She finished off the outfit with a pair of fuzzy, cheetah-printed slippers. Her long hair was parted in the center and twisted into a messy bun at the back of her head, which was secured with a plastic clip.

She carried a ceramic mug in her right hand, from which the tag of a tea bag dangled and teased about the fact that the cup was actually empty and just being used as a prop.

The chronological order of the two snaps appeared to have been switched. In the first, Daisy posed casually as she stepping off the small porch with one foot, letting the toes of her back foot rest on the gray stone behind her. She faced both her hips and shoulders toward the camera, and opened her arms wide enough to showcase her enticing physique.

In addition to the mug she grasped in one hand, she held a folded newspaper in the other, which she appeared to be perusing.

The second snap showed Daisy bending down to grab the paper off the front walkway, which was constructed of multi-colored stone tiles cut into a mosaic design. Her feet were slightly spaced and parallel to one another, and she bent her knees as she leaned over. The position gave viewers an ample glimpse of her tempting assets as they nearly spilled out of the top of her shirt.

A trio of pumpkins and some festively rustic brooms flanked either side of the open front door behind Daisy.