WWE Spoilers: Three Attitude Era Superstars Reportedly Confirmed For ‘Survivor Series’

WWE is set to celebrate The Undertaker’s career in a big way at this month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. The company will bid farewell to the legendary superstar after 30 years of service, and some of his oldest friends will reportedly be brought in for the occasion.

As reported by PWInsider, Savio Vega, Kane and The Godfather are reportedly booked for appearances at the show. All three performers are friends with “The Deadman” outside of the ring and they go way back together.

As documented by New York Post, Vega and The Godfather have been friends with The Undertaker since the 1990s. They were members of a backstage faction known as The Bone Street Krew, which was named after their love of playing dominoes together.

Rikishi, Yokozuna, Henry Godwin, Mideon, Krush, Paul Bearer and Mr. Fuji made up the rest of the faction, which was founded to prevent The Kliq — Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Shaun Waltman — from running roughshod backstage at the time.

The Godfather is still well-known to mainstream wrestling fans as his gimmick was massively popular during the Attitude Era. He received a Hall of Fame induction in 2016 as well.

Vega didn’t receive the same accolades as The Godfather nor The Undertaker, but he was a fixture on television from 1994 until 1999. As of this writing, he’s still an active in-ring performer, competing as a member of the MLW roster.

Some members of the Bone Street Krew have since passed away, but a few of them are still around. It remains to be seen if the surviving superstars will also make an appearance at the event.

Kane, meanwhile, is one of The Undertaker’s best buddies both in and out of the ring. While they did have some legendary feuds as rivals, they’re arguably most remembered for their time as The Brothers of Destruction.

Of course, it’s not uncommon for Kane to show up on WWE television to this day. He’s still employed by the company, though his appearances have been limited in recent times as the man behind the mask, Glenn Jacobs, is the current mayor of Knox County, Tennessee.

The pay-per-view promises to be a nostalgic event with some big surprises in store for viewers. WWE has also been celebrating The Undertaker’s legacy on its streaming service throughout November, with a host of documentaries on his career available to be viewed as of this writing.

Some of his peers also paid homage to the legend earlier today. As The Inquisitr noted, Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks both dressed up as “The Deadman.”