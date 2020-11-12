Heidi Klum, 47, Wears Nothing But A Shiny Necklace And Devilish Grin As She Soaks In A Bubble Bath

Heidi Klum earned some viral attention for a racy Instagram video that showed her turning a bit devilish in a bubble bath.

The 47-year-old shared the short clip showing her reclining in a tub filled with foamy bubbles, with a filter that added devil horns to the top of her head. She added a row of purple, devil-face emoji in the caption to go along with her mischievous grin.

In the video, Klum ran her tongue across her lips and flashed a quick grin to the tune of a jazzy song that played in the background. As she soaked in the tub, Klum wore nothing but a shiny necklace but was framed from above her chest to stay within the site’s strict rules against overt nudity.

The post was a huge hit with her fans, racking up more than 10,000 likes.

While it was not clear exactly when Klum dipped into the tub, it appeared that she was unwinding after getting glammed up to appear on television. Before sharing the video, she posted a series of shots showing off the revealing dress she wore while filming the upcoming season of Germany’s Next Topmodel. As The Inquisitr reported, she wore a black-and-white gown that showed off plenty of cleavage with a plunging neckline that extended all the way to the model’s waist and just a thin piece of white fabric to cover her chest.

The picture showed her blond hair pulled up, with some pieces hanging down the side of her face in loose curls. The model’s hair appeared similar in the bath video that she shared.

The soak may have given Klum a rare break in her very busy schedule, and it appeared that she intended to make the most of it. In a pair of Instagram stories posted around the same time, she displayed a series of skincare products from the brand 111Skin, including a facial mask that is recommended to be used alongside a relaxing bath.

Klum’s followers are used to seeing some racy images of the German-born beauty, including another viral post from earlier this year when she posed in the nude while holding her hands across her chest to remain strategically covered. The black-and-white artistic snap had her wearing a pair of black stilettos and standing to the side, showing off her long and lean physique and her bare backside. That post racked up more than 280,000 likes and attracted thousands of gushing comments.