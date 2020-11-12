Eva Padlock Shows Off Her Enviable Assets In A Stylish Outfit

On Thursday, November 12, Spanish model Eva Padlock took to her Instagram page and shared a set of hot snapshots to wow her 1.7 million followers.

In the pictures, Eva rocked a stunning, two-piece outfit which perfectly accentuated her curvaceous figure. It consisted of a black printed crop top, boasting thin straps, a plunging neckline, and tie on the front. The tiny ensemble showed off an ample amount of cleavage while also drawing attention to her flawless décolletage.

Eva wore her raven-colored tresses down, letting her locks cascade over her shoulder and back.

The photoshoot took place indoors, in a bedroom. A mirror with a gold frame could be seen in the background, while she sat on a bed which had a white sheet spread over it. Some pillows with a printed covers could also be seen in the background.

Eva shared four pictures from the photoshoot. In the first image, she knelt on the bed and tilted her head. She tugged at the strap of her top and gazed at the camera while flashing a small smile.

In the second pic, she placed both of her hands on the bed for support and leaned back. The hottie lifted her chin and looked at the lens. The third photograph was quite similar to the second one, but this time she kept her head straight and flashed a smile. In the fourth and last snapshot, she tilted her body toward the right side.

In the caption, Eva informed users that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova, adding that the brand also sponsored her post.

Within three hours of going live, the snapshot garnered more than 38,000 likes. In addition to that, several of Eva’s ardent followers took to the comments section and shared 650 messages in which they praised her incredible figure as well as her sensual style.

“You are the most gorgeous and sexy woman I have ever seen. Will you marry me?” one of her fans commented.

“You look great no matter what you wear, or don’t wear!” chimed in another user.

“Your eyes and lips are so beautiful. I can’t take my eyes off them,” a third admirer remarked.

“Here is the woman of my life!! I will not betray you for any reason!!!” a fourth follower wrote.

Others posted words and phrases like “goddess,” “so adorable,” and “queen,” to let Eva know how much they like her.

