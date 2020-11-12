Olympic Gymnast Aly Raisman Leans Forward With Legs Apart While Rocking Tight Leggings

Aly Raisman looked sporty and casual as she rocked some revealing workout gear in her most recent Instagram upload on Wednesday.

The Olympic gymnast looked smoking hot as she wore a pair of skintight leggings that wrapped snugly around her petite waist and accentuated the curves of her round booty and long, lean legs.

She added a matching sports bra, which boasted thin straps to showcase her gym-honed arms and shoulders. The garment also included a scooped neckline that flashed her ample cleavage, while giving fans a peek at her flat tummy in the process.

Aly posed outdoors for the shot. She stood in front of a wooden paneled wall as she leaned forward with her back arched and her legs apart. She had one knee bent as she rested a hand on her leg.

She pushed her hip out and placed her other hand on her muscular thigh. The brunette beauty also glammed up the laid back look by accessorizing the athletic style with a pair of sparkling, dangling earrings and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck.

Aly shared three photos in the update, all of which have her standing in the same position, but with different expressions on her face.

She wore her long, dark hair in a deep side part. The locks were styled in loose strands that hung down her back and blew in the wind.

Aly’s over 2.1 million followers wasted no time showing their love for the pics by clicking the like button more than 78,000 times in just under 24 hours after it was published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 560 messages during that time.

“Perfect angel flawless gorgeous sexy angel,” one follower wrote.

“You’re always so breath taking!!!” another stated.

“Hi, you are my favourite [sic] gymnast, and you are the women who inspires me,” a third social media user gushed.

“You are a gorgeous woman, beautiful inside and out!” a fourth person told the athlete.

Aly, who is best known for winning six Olympic medals as a member of 2012’s “Fierce Five” and 2016’s “Final Five,” doesn’t appear to shy away from showing off her sculpted body in her online snaps.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Aly stunned her fans earlier this year when she opted for a ribbed terracotta bikini with a knotted top as she spoke out about body shaming and confidence. That photo was also a popular one among her followers. To date, it’s raked in more than 222,000 likes and over 2,500 comments.