Haley Kalil Flaunts Pert Derriere In Cheeky White Swimsuit

On Thursday, November 12, American model Haley Kalil shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 343,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 28-year-old striking a series of poses on what appears to be a rooftop overlooking numerous trees. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Los Angeles, California.

Haley sizzled in a white swimsuit that accentuated her incredible curves and lean legs. The color of the one-piece also beautifully complemented her bronze skin. She kept the look relatively simple and accessorized with only a colorful bucket hat. The radiant redhead also wore her hair down in a slightly tousled style.

In the first image, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model sat on a white wall while holding a polaroid camera. She touched the top of her hat and focused her gaze on the photographer, as she parted her full lips.

She turned to the side and brought the camera up to her eye, as she flashed her beautiful smile in the following photo.

The third shot showed Haley standing with her legs spread. She looked through the camera, with one of her hands placed on top of her head.

She turned her lower body away from the photographer, flaunting her pert derriere in the final shot.

In the caption, Haley made reference to being a Minnesota native and revealed that she uses certain Midwestern sayings, despite living in Los Angeles. She also credited professional photographer Ian Passmore with taking the pictures.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 5,000 likes. Quite a few of Haley’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re so perfect,” wrote one fan, adding a crying face emoji to the end of the comment.

“Always gorgeous,” added a different devotee, along with a heart-eye emoji.

“Golly you’re pretty,” remarked another admirer.

“You look amazing babe,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, Haley is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a plunging white dress. That post has been liked over 11,000 times since it was shared.