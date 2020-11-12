Larsa Pippen Shares A Rear View Of Her Cheeky Bikini As She Takes A Dive

Larsa wore a leopard-print bathing suit in her steamy video.

Larsa Pippen put her bombshell booty on display in the sultry Instagram post that she shared with her 2 million followers on Thursday.

Larsa’s upload was a Boomerang video that allowed her online audience to watch her show off her voluptuous derriere over and over again. The 46-year-old former Real Housewives of Miami star and estranged wife of NBA great Scottie Pippen was filmed from behind as she stood in thigh-deep water. The location of her video was a fenced-in pool with an ocean view. The calm water surrounding her was a gorgeous aqua color, while the sky was a vivid cerulean hue. Wispy white clouds drifted by, adding to the idyllic vibe of the brief but arresting clip.

Larsa’s revealing attire was an on-trend leopard-print bikini with a cheeky back that hugged her curvy derriere. She was soaking wet, which made the garment cling to her sun-kissed skin even more. Her dripping golden blond locks were slicked back from her face, and they covered up part of her bikini’s back strap.

Larsa was filmed wading in the luxurious pool. After taking a step, she brought her arms in front of her and gracefully dove forward, showing off even more of her rear-end in the process. She swam underwater for a short distance before emerging and brushing her drenched hair out of her face.

Instead of using words in her caption, Larsa captured the vibe of her stunning video with a single blue heart emoji.

The influencer’s fans were quick to use the like button to show their appreciation for the post, pressing it over 11,000 times in the span of one hour. They also flocked to the comments section to shower Larsa with love and praise, and a number of them left a few peach, fire, and drooling emoji there as well.

“Your peach is the perfect size and shape,” read one message that made use of the fruit emoji.

“Damn. That water is lucky to be all over you,” gushed another admirer.

“Love that leopard on you,” read a third comment.

“You look super amazing,” a fourth fan wrote.

At least one fan also referenced Larsa’s recent comments about the Kardashian family. She used to be good friends with them and even appeared on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but she and Kim had a falling out. As reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa partially blamed Kanye West for the demise of their friendship, accusing the rapper of “brainwashing” the Kardashians and turning them against her.