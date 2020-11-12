Lyna Perez Shows Off ‘Sandy Cheeks’ In An Impossibly Tiny String Bikini

Lyna Perez knows how to keep her 5.7 million Instagram followers entertained. The model often tantalizes her massive online audience by showing off her ample assets in racy ensembles, a trend she continued her most recent share on Thursday, November 12.

The upload included a single photo taken as the brunette beauty enjoyed a beautiful day at the beach. She posed with her backside to the camera, though turned her head over her shoulder to gaze back at it with a soft smile and alluring stare. A gorgeous view of the waves flowing gently up to the shore could be seen in the background of the snap, giving it a tropical vibe.

Of course, a day by the water called for the perfect swimwear, and Lyna’s certainly did not seem to disappoint her fans. She slipped into an impossibly tiny royal blue string bikini that left very little to the imagination, adding some serious heat to her feed.

The social media star likely sent pulses racing as she showed off her bronzed and bodacious figure in the barely there swimwear. Her bikini top appeared to cover up only what was necessary, leaving a scandalous amount of cleavage and sideboob on display. It had a thin band that wrapped tightly around the bottom of her bust, helping to highlight her slender frame.

The bottom half of Lyna’s swimwear was equally as risque, if not more. The g-string style piece was so small that it could hardly be seen in the steamy shot, leaving her pert derriere and “sandy cheeks” completely bare. She wrapped her fingers around its thin, string waistband, which sat high up on her hips to accentuate her tiny waist and hourglass silhouette.

Lyna kept her look simple, accessorizing with nothing more than a pair of dainty gold earrings so as not to take too much attention away from her killer curves. She also wore a starfish hair pink in her long locks, which were styled in a half-up, half-down ‘do that spilled down her back in loose waves.

As per usual, fans went wild for the skin-baring new addition to Lyna’s feed and flocked to the comments section to shower it with love.

“Honestly gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Stunning as always,” praised another fan.

“Beautiful and perfect,” a third follower gushed.

“Baby got back,” quipped a fourth admirer.

The post has also amassed more than 47,000 likes within just 45 minutes of going live.