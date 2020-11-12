Christina Aguilera Looks Smoking Hot In Raven Outfit For New Instagram Update

Christina Aguilera thrilled her 7.1 million Instagram followers with two photos of herself modeling outside, and she looked far younger than her 39 years.

In the shots, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer stood outside next to a black railing. In the background were several large green trees dappled with sunlight. Christina stood in a shadow.

She had on a form-fitting raven turtleneck t-shirt that hugged her voluptuous curves, emphasizing her flat tummy and slender waist. She wore her platinum blond hair in loose waves that tumbled over both shoulders over her chest with shorter layers framing her face. Atop her head, Christina wore a brown cowboy hat.

The first image featured Christina with her arms by her sides and her head tilted down and to the side. She stared back into the camera’s lens with an innocent look in her stunning blue eyes. Her full lips were pursed.

The singer wore the same outfit in the second shot. She rested her elbow on the railing, and she tilted her chin up. Christina held one of her yellow manicured fingers on the rim of her hat.

Christian shared a short clip of herself modeling the same outfit in her Instagram stories as the wind slightly ruffled her long locks.

The caption consisted of fall colored leaves, which went perfectly with the photos’ setting. Fans showed the images a lot of love, with more than 81,600 hitting the “like” button, and at least 1,200 followers took the time to leave a positive comment, with several choosing the flame emoji to express themselves.

“You are truly gorgeous! You’re serving FACE as usual, and it’s just perfect,” gushed one devotee who included a laughing crying and red heart-eye smiley to complete the message.

“Queen! Nice! Love all these looks you’re feeding us with! You are a true legend,” a second fan declared, including a crown and several red hearts.

“Thank you, holy mother Xtina, my timeline has been BLESSED! Those yellow nails are LIFE. Mami, drop that album soon,” encouraged a third follower who added a flame and a double pink heart emoji.

“Yes! You’ve got your hair down. Serve after serve after serve, and it couldn’t be better,” a fourth Instagram user wrote, adding clapping hands and red heart-eye smilies.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Christina showed off her curves in a skin-tight black devil costume and matching high-heels for Halloween. She regularly updates her social media with various pictures and videos of herself and other things that she holds close to her heart.