Donald Trump’s Name Emerges As Dark Horse Candidate To Replace Alex Trebek On ‘Jeopardy!’

Donald Trump’s post-White House career could take him back to television, with a report identifying him as a long shot candidate to replace Alex Trebek as the host of Jeopardy!.

As the New York Post reported, bookmakers are already offering odds on who will take over for the legendary host, who passed away earlier this month following a battle with cancer. Trump was among the list of 30 people identified by the oddsmaker Sports Betting, the report noted, though he was seen as a dark horse. Trump was last on the list, paying off $100,000 on a $1,000 bet.

Trump does not yet appear to be thinking about life after the White House. Despite networks calling the presidential race for Joe Biden, Trump has refused to concede and continues to push unfounded claims of election fraud. Though Trump has repeatedly said he believes that he won the race once all the votes are counted and illegal votes discarded, a number of allies have reportedly pushed him to concede and begin the transition process.

While it is not clear if Trump would be interested in hosting Jeopardy!, there are already reports that some members of his family may look to follow his footsteps into the world of reality television. As The Inquisitr reported, there are rumors that Ivanka Trump is fielding offers to return to the small screen and could be considering taking the lead on a program similar to Shark Tank.

An insider told OK! Magazine that Ivanka, who appeared along with her siblings on The Celebrity Apprentice, is looking for a lead project.

“For the kids to return to reality TV shouldn’t be a surprise and neither should be the fact that Ivanka is the family member that is getting the most offers, including interest from Dancing with the Stars,” an insider said.

Ben Hider / Getty Images

Donald Trump appears to be well behind in the competition to replace Trebek on Jeopardy!, the New York Post noted. Former champion Ken Jennings is seen as a top contender, with some insiders believing that it’s already a done deal for him to take over hosting. Others may have eyes on the job as well, with the report noting that Good Morning America host George Stephanopoulos has actually been lobbying for the job.

Trump could take another avenue to television rather than a return to hosting. Axios reported that he is considering launching his own media empire that would compete with Fox News, in part because he holds a grudge against the network for its early call of the state of Arizona for Biden.