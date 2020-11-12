Aleska Genesis Sizzles In A Cage-Style Bodysuit, Shows Off Major Skin

Venezuelan model Aleska Genesis, who is well-known on social media for her stunning looks and awesome figure, went online on Thursday, November 12, and wowed her legions of followers with a racy snapshot.

In the picture, Aleska rocked a black, cage-style bodysuit which left nothing to the imagination. The risqué ensemble boasted multiple straps which could barely cover her assets, leaving almost nothing to the imagination.

Aleska wore her highlighted tresses down. In terms of jewelry, she opted for a pair of small hoop earrings and a necklace which rested at the base of her neck.

To pose for the snapshot, the 29-year-old model sat in a car. She leaned over the driving seat, arching her back. The hottie lifted her chin, gazed straight at the lens, and parted her lips to pull off a very seductive look.

Aleska added a caption in Spanish, and according to Google Translate, she wrote that she was enjoying the drive while shooting a movie. She also asked her fans if they prefer watching movies in the theatre or going to a drive-in cinema.

The hottie also tagged her photographer, Riocam, for acknowledgment.

Within two hours of going live, the snapshot amassed more than 17,000 likes. In addition to that, many of Aleska’s ardent admirers flocked to the comments section and posted close to 180 messages in which they praised her incredible figure as well as her beautiful facial features.

“Wow, I saw this picture and my jaw dropped,” one of her fans commented.

“How can someone be this beautiful, perfect, and sexy is beyond me. You are definitely the best,” chimed in another user.

“Damn, when I saw this pic, I had a heart attack. I logged out and logged in, and I had a heart attack again,” a third admirer remarked, adding multiple kiss and fire emoji to the comment.

“You are the most beautiful woman in the world. You have the body of a goddess! Stay blessed and take care of yourself,” a fourth follower wrote.

Other users posted words and phrases like “marry me,” “the sexiest woman,” and “angelic,” to express their adoration.

Aside from her regular fans, many other models and Instagram notables also liked and commented on the pic to show appreciation and support, including Osman Aray, Georgina Mazzeo, Maria Teresa Iannuzzo, and Valeria Ortiz Acevedo.

Aleska often uploads her skin-baring images on the photo-sharing website. As The Inquisitr previously noted, not too long ago, Aleska shared a pic in which she rocked a two-piece, animal-print bathing suit which perfectly accentuated her slender body. The shoot took place at the Santa Monica State Beach in Los Angeles County, California.